Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A driver involved in a crash that killed a Lake Charles Urgent Care nurse has been charged with negligent homicide, police say.

Kasandra Trahan, 48, of Carlyss, died after her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on Country Club Road in March, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The truck was driven by Joshua Cole Miller, 37, of Lake Charles.

Miller was arrested on Friday, May 27, and charged with negligent homicide in connection with the crash, according to LCPD. He was released Friday evening on $75,000 bond.

