FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the weekend, remaining hot into next week

Temperatures slowly cool as we head into late evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend has gotten off to a beautiful start as sunshine is in full force as temperatures are slowly climbing back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Sunshine will be the name of the game as we head into Sunday and our Memorial Day as high pressure continues to remain firmly in control and that will be the theme heading into the beginning of next week as well before a few shower and storm chances make a return to the forecast.

Plenty of sunshine around as we head into our Sunday (KPLC)

If you have any plans to be outside this evening the weather looks to be just fine with no issues as clear skies will remain in place, although it will be on the warmer side as temperatures slowly fall. One good thing about today is the fact we have low humidity in place, but that will begin to go away as we head into Sunday with our winds turning back out of the south. As it does so it will aid in keeping temperatures just a little warmer and that will be noticed for Sunday morning with most areas only back into the middle to upper 60′s. Sunshine will be back around for Sunday afternoon and temperatures will be on the way up as highs are heading back into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, but there will be a little more humidity in play which will make it feel a little warmer. Hopefully you can take full advantage of the nice weather and hit the lake or the pool with all of the quiet weather around.

The weather stays nice and warm for Memorial Day (KPLC)

Slight changes will begin to arrive heading into early next week as high pressure will slowly move to the east with time and that will really allow for southerly winds to crank in more moisture with time. For Memorial Day the weather looks to be just fine with no issues as sunshine and just a few clouds will remain in the mix overtime. Temperatures will be very warm with upper 80′s expected, but the opportunity for a few isolated showers and storms will be back into the mix as we move into Tuesday and throughout much of next week. Rain totals don’t look to be all that impressive however as the coverage of rain will remain very isolated with most models suggesting that most of us will stay on the drier side as there will be no real fronts to help initiate showers and storms. Afternoons will remain on the hotter side with lower 90′s likely for many through the end of next week with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers and storms each day. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast as we move closer in time, but get ready for a hot and dry stretch of weather ahead.

We'll see rain chances slowly return as we head into the middle of next week (KPLC)

Looking more at the long range forecast our pattern looks to favor a little bit of a heat wave with afternoon highs continuing to climb into the lower 90′s by next weekend with some models suggesting some middle 90′s possible. The fine tune details will get better with time as we get closer, but if you’re hoping for some beneficial rain over the next 10 days it doesn’t look to be likely at this time. Enjoy your evening and have a great Sunday!

We're continuing to see our drought continue with limited rain chances (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.