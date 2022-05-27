50/50 Thursdays
Vinton Elementary student surprises high school graduates with scholarships

Vinton Elementary student Grant Nazworth raises money for scholarships. (Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinton, La. (KPLC) - A third grader at Vinton Elementary earned $2,000 to present two Vinton High graduates with scholarships at their graduation.

Grant Nazworth used his own money, earned by doing chores, making good grades and helping his father, to create the Preston Grant Nazworth Foundation, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Grant says he dreams of becoming a firefighter because he wants to save lives.

Grant asked Vinton High seniors to write a 500-word essay and answer a questionnaire, which were used to select two students to receive $1,000 scholarships.

The first two recipients of Nazworth Foundation scholarships, Samuel Eric Jackson and Ja’Myia Williams, were announced at the 2022 Vinton High School graduation. Grant has big dreams for the future of his foundation, according to CPSB.

Grant Nazworth and Samuel Jackson
Grant Nazworth and Samuel Jackson(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
Grant Nazworth and Ja'Myia Williams
Grant Nazworth and Ja'Myia Williams(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Below is Grant’s speech read at the graduation ceremony:

“Good evening, my name is Preston Grant Nazworth. I like my family and friends to call me Grant. I am a third grader at Vinton Elementary School. My favorite subject right now is math. My dream one day is to become a firefighter. I hope to save lives. So this year, we will be giving two scholarships. We will give one out to one boy and one girl. I asked the high school students to submit a 500-word essay and questionnaire. I was looking for a lot of details in their essays so I can get to know them a little better.”

