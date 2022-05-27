United Way of SWLA offering Summer Youth Volunteer Program
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be offering a Summer Youth Volunteer Program for teens who want to be involved in community service.
The projects are open to teens 13 - 18 years old.
To participate, a parent or guardian will need to:
- Fill out the online registration form HERE.
- Have transportation to and from locations on the day of the projects.
- Agree and adhere to the program rules.
United Way of Southwest Louisiana will provide volunteer t-shirts, tools and personal protective equipment if needed during the projects.
PROJECT SCHEDULE:
