United Way of SWLA offering Summer Youth Volunteer Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be offering a Summer Youth Volunteer Program for teens who want to be involved in community service.

The projects are open to teens 13 - 18 years old.

To participate, a parent or guardian will need to:

Fill out the online registration form HERE

Have transportation to and from locations on the day of the projects.

Agree and adhere to the program rules.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana will provide volunteer t-shirts, tools and personal protective equipment if needed during the projects.

PROJECT SCHEDULE:

June Summer of Service Volunteer Schedule (United Way of Southwest Louisiana)

July Summer of Service Volunteer Schedule (United Way of Southwest Louisiana)

