

United Way of SWLA offering Summer Youth Volunteer Program(United Way of Southwest Louisiana)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be offering a Summer Youth Volunteer Program for teens who want to be involved in community service.

The projects are open to teens 13 - 18 years old.

To participate, a parent or guardian will need to:

  • Fill out the online registration form HERE.
  • Have transportation to and from locations on the day of the projects.
  • Agree and adhere to the program rules.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana will provide volunteer t-shirts, tools and personal protective equipment if needed during the projects.

PROJECT SCHEDULE:

June Summer of Service Volunteer Schedule
June Summer of Service Volunteer Schedule(United Way of Southwest Louisiana)
July Summer of Service Volunteer Schedule
July Summer of Service Volunteer Schedule(United Way of Southwest Louisiana)

