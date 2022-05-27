50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2022.

Scot William Bordelon, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; in park after hours.

Daniel Lejames Doyle, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Christopher Ray Cooper, 43, Vinton: Broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marquiste Brandon Kattre Brooks, 25, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Johnathan Wade Thierry, 48, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Joshua Dontrell Jackson, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

Brittany Skye Marie Legros, 32, Roanoke: Theft under $5,000.

Patrick James Papillion, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; property damage under $1,000.

Jarvis Jamaal Pegues, 33, Marque, TX: Theft of $25,000 or more; robbery.

Damika Nell Ceasar, 23, Lake Charles: Child desertion; cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to the infirm; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Lauren Marie Weldon, 37, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Dewayne Joseph Stephens Wildberger, 20, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Georgiana Latrice Williams, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; obstruction of justice.

Samika Savanna Ceasar, 39, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; obstruction of justice; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Desmond Roy Dugas, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Mary Jo Cook, 50, Westlake: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Sam Houston Jones State Park
Sam Houston Jones State Park to partially reopen May 30
LSU AgCenter: Salvias are a super selection for summer color
LSU AgCenter: Salvias are a super selection for summer color
Rockin’ Blue Suede Shoes hybrid salvia provides excellent blue color for the landscape.
Salvias are a super selection for summer color
Beauregard Museum to hold book signing for children’s author Leanne Midkiff Jeane
Beauregard Museum to hold book signing for children’s author Leanne Midkiff Jeane