SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2022.

Scot William Bordelon, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; in park after hours.

Daniel Lejames Doyle, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Christopher Ray Cooper, 43, Vinton: Broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marquiste Brandon Kattre Brooks, 25, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Johnathan Wade Thierry, 48, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Joshua Dontrell Jackson, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

Brittany Skye Marie Legros, 32, Roanoke: Theft under $5,000.

Patrick James Papillion, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; property damage under $1,000.

Jarvis Jamaal Pegues, 33, Marque, TX: Theft of $25,000 or more; robbery.

Damika Nell Ceasar, 23, Lake Charles: Child desertion; cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to the infirm; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Lauren Marie Weldon, 37, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Dewayne Joseph Stephens Wildberger, 20, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Georgiana Latrice Williams, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; obstruction of justice.

Samika Savanna Ceasar, 39, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; obstruction of justice; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Desmond Roy Dugas, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Mary Jo Cook, 50, Westlake: Contempt of court (3 charges).

