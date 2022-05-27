50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southern completes comeback to take down Jackson State in SWAC Tournament

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (25-19, 22-9 SWAC) completed a remarkable comeback to take down Jackson State (29-26, 16-14 SWAC), 8-7, in their opening game of the SWAC Tournament at Regions Field in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, May 26.

The Tigers struck first in the top of the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead, but in the bottom half of the inning, O’Neil Burgos hit an RBI triple to tie the game at 1-1. However, in the top of the second inning, Jackson State would score four runs, one on a suicide bunt and one on an error, and a pair of RBI singles to take a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Burgos would cut the lead to 5-2 on a solo home run inside the left-field foul pole and then the Jags would get within one on a Taj Porter two-run home run to make it 5-4.

Jackson State would extend their lead to 7-4 on an RBI double, and an error, Southern’s third of the game, in the top of the fifth inning. The Jags would continue to fight as they scored two runs in the seventh to make it 7-6. They would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7.

The Jaguars would hit a walk-off RBI sac-fly in the bottom of the ninth from JJ Rollon to win the game. Burgos finished the game going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple, a home run, and three RBI. Porter and Tremaine Spears each finished with two RBI.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Southeastern vs McNeese - Southland Conference Championship series Game 1
#McNeese vs Southeastern game 1 championship series May 26
McNeese’s Peyton Johnson made the most of his first at-bat in the 2022 Southland Conference...
Extra-inning walk-off sends No. 1 McNeese past No. 2 Southeastern to open SLC Championship Series
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Weather pushes LSU’s SEC Tourney opener to Thursday night
LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU football to play all 4 Sept. games at night, 3 in Death Valley
McNeese infielder Reid Bourque
When words fail, baseball speaks