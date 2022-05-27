Southern completes comeback to take down Jackson State in SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (25-19, 22-9 SWAC) completed a remarkable comeback to take down Jackson State (29-26, 16-14 SWAC), 8-7, in their opening game of the SWAC Tournament at Regions Field in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, May 26.

The Tigers struck first in the top of the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead, but in the bottom half of the inning, O’Neil Burgos hit an RBI triple to tie the game at 1-1. However, in the top of the second inning, Jackson State would score four runs, one on a suicide bunt and one on an error, and a pair of RBI singles to take a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Burgos would cut the lead to 5-2 on a solo home run inside the left-field foul pole and then the Jags would get within one on a Taj Porter two-run home run to make it 5-4.

Jackson State would extend their lead to 7-4 on an RBI double, and an error, Southern’s third of the game, in the top of the fifth inning. The Jags would continue to fight as they scored two runs in the seventh to make it 7-6. They would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7.

The Jaguars would hit a walk-off RBI sac-fly in the bottom of the ninth from JJ Rollon to win the game. Burgos finished the game going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple, a home run, and three RBI. Porter and Tremaine Spears each finished with two RBI.

#Southern rallies late against Jackson State in @theswac tournament (again).



After trailing 7-4, SU scores four unanswered runs. JJ Rollon (@janrollon2) walked it off with a sac fly. @WAFB9Sports @BsbSouthern pic.twitter.com/XuUAWDRXIK — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) May 27, 2022

