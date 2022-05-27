50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston Jones State Park to partially reopen May 30

Sam Houston Jones State Park
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The new and improved Sam Houston Jones State Park is set to re-open to the public for the first time since Hurricane Laura ravaged the park back in 2020. The phased re-opening begins Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, with the opening of day-use visitation.

It’s been a long road since Hurricane Laura, but the re-opening of Sam Houston Jones State Park shows the resilience of not just the people of southwest Louisiana, but of all people in our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our crews have done a tremendous amount of work to get the park ready for this phased re-opening, from clearing thousands of trees to rebuilding park structures, systems, and cabins. We wanted to ensure when this state park was ready for visitors, it was in the best possible condition. Nobody has wanted this park re-opened more than I have. It’s not just an attraction for visitors, it’s a place people in the Lake Charles area use regularly.

Crews have been hard at work removing debris and constructing new additions to the park since it was closed.

Some of the upgrades include:

  • 31-site campground with new RV campsites, complete with full sewer and 50-amp electric hookups
  • 10 new, luxury cabins with granite countertops and screened-in porches, complete with outdoor fireplaces
  • A trailhead restroom
  • 500-foot boardwalk along the Calcasieu River
  • Four new tent campsites

The full re-opening schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, May 30, 2022 – Opening of day-use visitation
  • Monday, June 20, 2022 – The park will begin accepting reservations for overnight facilities
  • Friday, July 1, 2022 – Overnight facilities open
  • Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Grand reopening/ribbon cutting

You can find more information on the park and make reservations HERE.

