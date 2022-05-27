50/50 Thursdays
A new mentoring program coming to Beauregard Parish

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “While in the community, I noticed a lot of gang activity.”

After moving to DeRidder, program supervisor, John Jaramillo said that’s when he knew Big Brothers Big Sisters needed to get involved.

“I went to my executive director and asked if we could open up a program, and we have officially launched our program in Beauregard Parish,” Jaramillo said.

Bigs With Badges. It’s a one-on-one mentoring program designed to match an officer or first responder with a child in the community, focusing their attention on a positive direction.

“The last two years have been so difficult that they have been finding different outlets to put their energy in, and not all of it is positive,” Jaramillo said.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is one of the agencies that are participating.

“Unfortunately, some of our youth have been taught to dislike the police, and they have never had an interaction with police,” Sheriff Mark Herford said. “So, we use this as an opportunity for us to get out there and let them get to know us.”

As well as DeRidder Police. Chief Craig Richard said he hopes this will build back trust.

“Now, there seems to be a trust issue, and I think this program will work with other programs we have in place that all comes together, so we can get the kids back one on one, and just build a great relationship with them,” Richard said.

BBBS has started the recruiting process and hopes to have matched by August.

