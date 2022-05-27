50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Meghan Markle pays respects to Texas school shooting victims

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26,...
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims of the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The town of Uvalde, Texas, mourns as the investigation into the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary continues. (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS, ANGEL GARZA, KABB, WOAI)

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief,” according to her spokesperson.

Meghan left the flowers at the memorial site and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
The Houston PD released bodycam video in the fatal shooting of a Black man by an officer.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video of released in fatal shooting of Black man by Houston officer
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour