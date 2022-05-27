50/50 Thursdays
Iowa police to host LDWF hunter education class on June 4

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department will be hosting a hunter education class provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The class is free and open to students of all ages.

Attendees that are 10 years old or older will also be eligible to receive their certification upon successfully completing the written test and live practical.

The class will be held at Iowa City Hall at 115 N. Thomson Ave. Iowa, La. 70647.

The course will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and continue from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A student attending the course must have an LDWF account to register online for the class. You can register for the class and create an LDWF account online HERE.

