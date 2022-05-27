FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to our Friday, plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Make sure to grab the sunglasses and short sleeves for this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve made it to the end of the work week and thankfully sunshine is around to help start the weekend as high pressure continues to build in overhead. Temperatures are continuing to warm as well, which will be something we see over the next week or so as temperatures will remain slightly above average over the next 10 days. For all of the weekend plans or activities outside the weather looks to be just fine as rain won’t be a concern and we do have some lower humidity around.

The weather will be nice with low humidity for our afternoon (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way out the door this morning our temperatures are having a wide range as we have dropped back into the lower 60′s for areas to the north with lower 70′s to the south. The reason for this is the fact we do have some cloud cover for areas to the south and that is keeping our temperatures on the milder side for our southern communities, but clouds will be clearing as we near sunrise which will allow our temperatures to fall as we move throughout the early morning. Sunshine will return for the morning and the afternoon and as it does so it will help to warm our temperatures rather quickly as we head for the upper 80′s to lower 90′s for the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly light as high pressure begins to sit overhead and keep things on the quiet side which will be perfect as we head into the weekend. For any evening plans the weather looks to be fine, so if you are thinking about heading to Downtown at Sundown or maybe the McNeese baseball game we’ll see clear skies and cooling temperatures.

Temperatures remain on the warmer side for the weekend with plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

For the weekend as a whole we can expect plenty of sunshine and no issues with rain as we are heading into a more summer time pattern with hot afternoons and a little humidity returning. Winds won’t be much of an issue for Saturday as we see calm and hot conditions for the afternoon with many locations heading into the upper 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will remain on the lower side for Saturday, but will begin to slowly increase for Sunday as winds will slowly begin to turn out of the southerly direction. Even with the humidity returning it will still be nice to hit the pool or maybe get out on the lake as it will be hot during the afternoons and full of sunshine. As we move into Memorial Day on Monday the forecast really doesn’t change a whole lot as high pressure will remain in control with limited rain chances and that will really last through much of next week. Now with the summer time pattern we are expecting the chance for a few isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast and stick around for much of next week.

Sunshine and warmer weather will be around for Memorial Day (KPLC)

Even with a few isolated storm chances next week the chances of seeing widespread rain looks to remain low. That’s not the best of news though as we are still well below average for rainfall this year. Hopefully something will change as we move closer in time, but for now we need to gear up for a hot and dry stretch of weather ahead. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon and have a great weekend!

We'll see high pressure arriving for the weekend and into early next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

