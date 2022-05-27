Calcasieu Parish School Board naming new superintendent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A special meeting was held Thursday night by the Calcasieu Parish School Baord as they select a new superintendent.

All three candidates were put through a rigorous public interview process along with an executive session lasting nearly two hours for each candidate.

They were asked questions about their leadership, how they plan to turn failing schools around, and how they plan to turn failing schools around and how they plan to keep students and faculty safe in light of the Uvalde massacre.

The Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and School Employees even conducted a survey among the teachers and union members to decide their choice.

Out of the 786 surveys returned, an overwhelming 579 of the votes went to Robert Barrentine. He contributes that to his time in education.

“I think I’ve worked in quite a few places in the district for the past 27 years,” Barrentine said. “I’ve always tried to keep it simple wherever I go and what I mean by that is - just being clear, communicating, being clear with staff, students.”

Doctor Stanton Lawrence received 119 votes.

“I am your colleague,” Lawrence said. “I am not your boss because if I’m your boss you are going to have expectations that are unrealistic of me. I expect everyone to work as hard as I work. I expect them to be so committed to kids it’s beyond question.”

Doctor Shannon Lafargue received only 88 votes. School board members say that number was concerning.

“The disconnect obviously is I need to do a better job of messaging to them,” Dr. Lafargue said. “I don’t talk directly to the teachers. They get my information. I meet with directors in our system.”

The school board is still making their final decisions as of late Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.