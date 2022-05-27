Beauregard Museum to hold book signing for children’s author Leanne Midkiff Jeane
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Author Leanne Midkiff Jeane will be holding a book signing event for her newest children’s book, “The MisAdventures of Claudia,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Beauregard Museum.
Book sales on May 28 will be $20, cash only.
With one previous children’s book, “Nate’s Fate: A Curious Calf’s Tale,” to her credit, Jeane continues to enjoy writing and photography. That book can be purchased at the museum.
For more information on this event, call the museum at 337-463-8148.
The Beauregard Museum is located at 120 S. Washington Street in downtown DeRidder.
