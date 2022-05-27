Authorities release identity of pedestrian killed in vehicle accident near Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a single-vehicle accident yesterday near Iowa.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, the individual has been identified as Ramsie L. Young, 37, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Young died after being struck by a pickup truck early in the morning on May 26, 2022, while walking along Hwy 101 near Gro Racca Rd.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.