Arrest made in accidental shooting that left 4-year-old injured, police say

Police
Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in connection with an accidental shooting that left a 4-year-old injured, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Detectives arrested Kiante Hawkins for negligent injuring.

The shooting occurred on Erie Street not far from Plank Road on Thursday, May 26.

Police said a juvenile grabbed Hawkins’ gun as it lay unattended and accidentally shot the child.

According to an official with BRPD, dispatch reported that a 4-year-old victim arrived at a hospital with a “gunshot injury.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

