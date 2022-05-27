American Legion honors fallen veterans on National Poppy Day

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 in Westlake continued a Memorial Day tradition Friday.

It’s National Poppy Day - a day to honor fallen warriors as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as benefiting thousands of other veterans.

“The poppy represents the blood that was shed of those that are fallen. It’s also to honor the future of our active duty military, their families and mostly our veterans,” said American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 president Renee Hantz. “Our veterans, they deserve - they gave everything for us, and as a country we need to give back to them.”

Congress officially proclaimed the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day in 2017.

The American Legion will also be holding a blood drive on Monday, May 30 from 12 to 4 p.m. It will be at American Legion Post 407, 2510 Westwood Rd. in Westlake.

