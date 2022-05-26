50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Zion Williamson cleared to play without restrictions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 29, 2022 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson has been cleared to play without any restrictions, according to a medical update from the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement,” the team said in a statement on Thurs., May 26.

There is plenty of passion for Crescent City hoop dreams again as the Brandon Ingram-led Pelicans were the surprise story of the NBA postseason and the foundation of the team, with Zion Williamson returning next season, showing promise of being a strong up-and-comer in the Western Conference.

The squad, under first-year head coach Willie Green, turned their season around after a 1-12 start with no Williamson available and fought their way through two Play-In elimination games to qualify for the postseason, despite having an overall record (36-46) that was under .500.

The Pelicans will look to further strengthen their roster with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
This day in history: Minnesota Timberwolves almost relocate to New Orleans
A.J. Griffin, Johnny Davis, and Jeremy Sochan
Pelicans to pick 8th in upcoming NBA Draft; looking at who they may take
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, left, talks with forward Brandon Ingram during...
The Pelicans’ outlook after an unconventional postseason run
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton...
Pelicans’ rally falls short against Suns; will have to win Game 6 in New Orleans to stay alive