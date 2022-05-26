50/50 Thursdays
Westlake woman arrested after 'major welts and red marks' found on legs of 2-year-old

Jodi Moen, 21, was arrested on one count of cruelty to a juveniles after 'major welts and red...
Jodi Moen, 21, was arrested on one count of cruelty to a juveniles after 'major welts and red marks' were found on the legs of a 2-year-old, according to information from the Westlake Police Department. Bond was set at $75,000.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - “Major welts and red marks” on the legs of a 2-year-old have led to the arrest of a Westlake woman, authorities said.

The Westlake Police Department received a complaint about the marks on the boy’s legs on Friday, May 20, according to information from the police department.

Jodi Moen, 21, admitted to slapping the child for punishment, according to the information.

She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 24 for one count of cruelty to a juveniles. Bond was set at $75,000.

