Two Lake Area Girl Scouts win Gold Awards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For Kassie Piatt, picking a cause for her gold award project was simply a returned act of kindness she had once experienced.

“So I chose my gold award because in 2014 I lost my dad. My old elementary counselor gave me a little care bag, and I wanted to make sure that kids in this area know that they aren’t alone in what they are experiencing and that they have someone to talk to about what they are experiencing right now,” Kassie Piatt said.

To receive a Gold Award takes hard work and sustainability. These projects expect 80 hours worth of work and a project that will last long after they trade their vests in for alumni status.

“My favorite part is making the bags. I just think that so many kids are going to love it. I’ve been hearing, ever since I finished my project, I’ve heard so many people give me oh my gosh, my friend got one of your bags and they love it, it really puts a big smile on my face because I know people are actually getting the bags and loving it,” Piatt said.

As for Kassie and Gracie, they are hoping their projects continue to make a difference in the lake area.

“We’re really proud of Kassie and Gracie and all the work that they’ve done within the Lake Charles area and community in Southwest Louisiana. They’ve done such a fantastic job, really proud of them,” Cassandra Phillips, the Director of Marketing and Development for Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf said.

For more information on the Girl Scouts, you can visit www.gslpg.org

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.