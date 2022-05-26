50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 25, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2022.

Jeremy Jermaine Perrodin, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicle; switch license plate; contempt of court.

Garrique Andre Ned Sr., 37, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery.

Ryan Paul Romero, 40, Sulphur: Second-degree battery.

Rochelle Williams Bradley, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Terrell Dwayne Bradley, 50, Lake Charles: Driving on the right side of the road; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Jacques Francaise Batiste, 40, Iowa: Switched license plate; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Brian Keith Sanders, 35, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery; sexual battery.

John Adam Patterson, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; child endangerment; resisting an officer; attempted probation detainer.

Miracle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Stephen Jess Fahlenkamp Sr., 54, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Issac Grundy, 40, Westlake: Out of state detainer.

Richard Lee Benoit, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary (3 charges); theft under $25,000 (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; property damage worth $50,000 or more (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; resisting an officer; failure to register as a sex offender; failure to observe one-way roadways.

Louis Morgan Hebert Jr., 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; instate detainer (2 changes); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Ronald Eric Soileau, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Earl Joseph Pete Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no reflectors on bicycles.

Brian Jarmel Robinson, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

