Sports Person of the Week - Jake Smith

Rosepine short stop Jake Smith(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles became back-to-back Class 2A state champions earlier this month. It was a dominant run that saw the team finish with a 30-game winning streak en route to 34 total wins—both marks are school records.

“It was awesome! Not many schools have done that in Louisiana,” said Smith. “It’s pretty hard to have a 30-game winning season.”

The eagles had a team goal to win 20 games this season, but when they started to hit their stride they figured why not go for 30.

“We felt like we were a 30-game type team we’ve never done it before, so it was kind of a goal of ours to do that,” said head coach Jeff Smith.

One player that helped that goal become reality was Jake Smith. The junior is a tone-setter in the box.

He finished the season with a .461 batting average totaling 43 RBIs and eight home runs. As a result, he earned Vernon parish defensive player of the year and likely back-to-back all-state honors.

“It’s easy when you got guys hitting behind you like Ethan Frey, Braden Trull and Grant Ducote,” said Smith. “We all can swing it you know. One of the best lineups in Louisiana I think.”

Smith says winning back-to-back state titles is special, but what makes it even better is doing it with his dad Jeff who’s also his head coach.

“It’s awesome man,” Smith said. “All of this is just a great experience you know. Something you’ll never forget.”

Smith’s dad believes that being able to watch his son grow into a great player is something special, and has another opportunity to do it heading into Jake’s senior year.

“Very proud it’s a special thing to get to coach your son at any level but to get to do it at the high school level and him play well and deal with it the way he does is a very special thing,” said Smith.

