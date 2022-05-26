50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence

Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters threatening Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters to “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.

That testimony is said to come from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In another statement to the Jan. 6 select committee, the aide said Trump also complained about Pence being taken to a safe area, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the House select committee declined to comment on the aide’s testimony.

A Trump spokesman said the leaks from the committee’s investigation were “fabricated and dishonest.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

A gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
'We were all panicking': 3rd grader recounts escaping Texas school shooting
Bi-annual event in Lake Charles
Hometown Heroes - History Walk at Avenue of Flags
We'll see nicer weather arriving for Friday and the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start for our Thursday, sunshine returns to end the week
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
More details emerge about gunman in Texas school shooting