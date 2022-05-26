50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws

Lt. General Russel Honore
Lt. General Russel Honore(AP)
By Rob Masson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retired general who helped secure New Orleans after Katrina is calling on Washington to do more.

General Russel Honore says AR-15s are responsible for the vast majority of mass shootings in the United States and should be banned like sawed-off shotguns and machine guns were banned decades ago, something which the NRA opposes.

“This weapon is designed to blow up the body and cause maximum damage. It should not be in the public domain. We can go into an arms dealer, or go online with a cursory background check... go to a gun shop show to buy,” said Honore.

Russel Honore called on Washington to ban AR15s, similar to the ban on sawed-off shotguns.
Russel Honore called on Washington to ban AR15s, similar to the ban on sawed-off shotguns.(Twitter/ltgrusselhonore)

He’s also calling for a 21-year-old age minimum to purchase a firearm.

UVALDE TRAGEDY

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Louisiana outpacing nation in mass shootings per capita

General Honore says he owns 17 guns, which he keeps locked up. He says he’s not anti-gun, some weapons are simply too deadly.

The town of Uvalde, Texas, mourns as the investigation into the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary continues. (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS, ANGEL GARZA, KABB, WOAI)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Shannon LaFargue
Calcasieu Parish School Board names Shannon LaFargue new superintendent
A special meeting was held Thursday night by the Calcasieu Parish School Board as they select a...
CPSB superintendent candidates
Amended corporal punishment bill clears House on third attempt
Law enforcement officers with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wear many hats on the job.
Law enforcement to conduct safety checks on boats
Fort Polk holding a Memorial Day ceremony on May 26, 2022.
‘Freedom is not free’: Ft. Polk hosts Memorial Day ceremony ahead of the holiday