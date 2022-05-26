50/50 Thursdays
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle accident near Iowa

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A currently unidentified pedestrian has died following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy 101 near Iowa, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Rd. in Jefferson Davis Parish around 1 a.m. on May 26, 2022.

A preliminary investigation of the incident showed that the pedestrian was walking north on Hwy 101 when the driver of a 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian while also traveling north. Troopers say the pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel and that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

