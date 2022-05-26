50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New York police save visually impaired man who fell onto subway tracks

Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center,...
Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center, after he fell onto subway tracks in New York.(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State of New York via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway.

Last Wednesday, Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco saw Suleiman Rifai, 61, struggling after falling onto the tracks.

They pulled the visually impaired man to safety just in time as a train was pulling into the station.

According to a Metropolitan Transit Authority press release, Rifai told the officers, “You are my friends for life for saving my life.”

This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway. (MTA via CNN Newsource)

The MTA gave Macaluso and Greco “Hero-of-the-Subway” commendations. It is the highest honor for a non-employee.

The officers were reunited with Rifai for the first time since the incident at the MTA’s monthly board meeting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

A coroner found 15 sets of unclaimed remains of U.S. veterans and planned a funeral with full...
Remains of 15 veterans found in storage of coroner’s office
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to shift blame for food crisis
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school
House Bill 537
House Bill 537: Giving hope to families struggling with infertility
A coroner found 15 sets of unclaimed remains of U.S. veterans and planned a funeral with full...
Remains of 15 veterans found in storage of coroner’s office