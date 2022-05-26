Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Patriot’s Ball returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dressing to the nines to honor those who serve and keep us safe.

“It is a really beautiful thing to see events come back to Lake Charles,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “There’s one particular event that really epitomizes the love that we have for veterans and active members of the military here in Southwest Louisiana.”

Started 17 years ago, the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Ball is back after three years.

Patriots in the community - both civilian and military - will be honored for their contributions to the Lake Area at the Red, White, Blue, and You Ball.

“It’s more of a civilian event with military overtones,” Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission president Charles Dalgleish said. “A lot of the veterans wear their uniforms and we also recognize first responders who do so much for the community.”

They’ll all gather to pay respects to each other and those who have passed on ahead of Independence Day.

All proceeds support local veteran’s affairs.

“Those are dollars that can be used to help veterans in our community, also advocacy efforts in the community for veterans,” Mayor Hunter said.

The ball will be hosted on Saturday, June 25, in the Contraband Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with a social half-hour, the Patriot’s Ball is the main annual fundraising event for the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission.

Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., and during the evening, the MAFC will honor four individuals from Southwest Louisiana for their patriotic service to the community: a Civilian Patriot of the Year, Emergency Responder Patriot of the Year, and Military Patriot of the Year. A Patriot of the Year will also be named posthumously.

Dance the night away to the sounds of DJ DSolomon who will take the stage immediately after the presentations.

During the evening’s events, Miss Armed Forces 2022 will be introduced. Miss Armed Forces represents Lake Charles’ Red, White, Blue and You and the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission at events, festivals, and fairs across the state to promote patriotism and honor veterans and members of the Armed Forces. Miss Armed Forces 2022 was recently selected at a pageant held on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.foundationswla.org Cost is $50 per ticket.

For more information contact Al Williams, MAFC Liaison, 337-491-1203.

