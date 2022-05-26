50/50 Thursdays
LSU football to play all 4 Sept. games at night, 3 in Death Valley

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All four LSU football games in the month of September will be played in primetime, including the first-ever matchup against Southern University in Death Valley for the home opener. The game against the Jaguars is scheduled for Sept. 10 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, it also is Brian Kelly’s first game at home.

The Human Jukebox will perform for the first time in Death Valley at halftime.

RELATED: Brian Kelly era kicks off against Florida State in primetime

Kickoff and times for the remainder of the season will be announced later in the season, including the rest of the SEC schedule.

LSU’s home SEC opener will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Tigers’ next matchup will be against New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Tiger Stadium and will be televised on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The Tigers kickoff the 2022 college football season against Florida State on Sept. 4 in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Game at Caesars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

