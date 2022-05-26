50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana outpacing nation in mass shootings per capita

Louisiana Mass Shootings
Louisiana Mass Shootings
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana leads the entire nation in mass shootings per capita according to the Gun Violence Archive.

79 people have been injured and 9 killed in 16 mass shootings so far this year.

To put that in perspective, Texas had 21 incidents and California had 20, but those states have 7 and 10 times more people.

New Orleans has contributed the most in the state so far with four mass shootings.

“This is street justice, so the people that are pulling the trigger are looking for specific targets,” Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission said. “What is so disturbing in New Orleans and other parts of the country, is that the people that have the intent to kill one individual will not think twice about firing into a crowd to kill that individual.”

Goyeneche has been referencing this alarming increase for the past few weeks. He says homicides are up 56% but shootings are down 8-percent, meaning there are more victims with each shooting.

“The people that are doing the shooting are more likely to kill their intended targets this year than they did last year. And that type of violence is escalating because of the diminishing numbers of officers because of the relatively low conviction rate in the District Attorney’s Office.”

In the four New Orleans mass shootings, 17 people were injured and three were killed.

Baton Rouge had the second most incidents in the state with three shootings in which 11 were injured and two were killed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Shannon LaFargue
Calcasieu Parish School Board names Shannon LaFargue new superintendent
A special meeting was held Thursday night by the Calcasieu Parish School Board as they select a...
CPSB superintendent candidates
Amended corporal punishment bill clears House on third attempt
Law enforcement officers with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wear many hats on the job.
Law enforcement to conduct safety checks on boats
Fort Polk holding a Memorial Day ceremony on May 26, 2022.
‘Freedom is not free’: Ft. Polk hosts Memorial Day ceremony ahead of the holiday