Law enforcement to conduct safety checks on boats

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s going to be busy on the water for the next several days, as many head out to for the holiday weekend, but are you prepared to be stopped by law enforcement for a safety check?

Law enforcement officers with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wear many hats on the job.

For senior agents Dylan Armentor and Matthew Perkins, its’s a day on the water ensuring everyone is safe.

They stop boaters to conduct safety checks. One of the items they will look for is what Senior Agent Perkins called the most important: a life jacket. There must be enough lifejackets for everyone on board.

“As far as wearing the life jackets, anybody who is 16 or younger, they need to be wearing the life jacket while the boat is in operation,” Perkins said.

During a safety check, officers will also check for things like fishing licenses, boater insurance, a fire extinguisher. They may also check to make sure you are fishing within the legal limit.

Agent Perkins also stresses the importance of checking on the weather before heading out.

“You don’t want to get caught in a storm,” Perkins said. “Make sure there are no storms between you and the boat launch, so that you can get back.”

He said it is important to be a sober driver as well.

“The sun, the heat, the vibrations and noise will intensify the effects of alcohol in your system.”

For more information about boat safety and requirements, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.