Lake Charles retirement home prepares for Memorial Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one at Landmark of Lake Charles - the retirement center is planning a series of events to honor veterans.

Veterans there say it brings them joy to be recognized.

“It means the world to me,” said resident Charles Miers.

Miers is a Navy veteran who served for 16 years, and at the age of 72, says he’d do it again.

“I would, the age doesn’t matter to me, it just doesn’t matter,” he said.

Retired teacher Linda Banga comes from a military family, and always taught her students about honoring our country with melodies like this.

“This is our flag red, white and blue, before it we stand proud and true,” Banga sang.

She and other residents are proud to honor the men and women who have given so much.

“I believe that we should honor our country, respect it, thank our veterans for what they have done because many of them have sacrificed their lives. Their blood is over in fields all over the world and I’m very grateful,” Banga said.

And though the holiday honors those who died during their service, veterans are grateful to see such support.

“I feel honored,” Miers said.

“I appreciate your appreciation that I served, and I served for what I did, and thank you, I appreciate it,” said resident Bobby Ray Johson.

Landmark’s Memorial Day observance will start Saturday with a luncheon, followed by an outdoor procession where flags will be displayed for the 35 veterans the center has lost since Hurricane Laura.

