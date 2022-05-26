Hometown Heroes - History Walk at Avenue of Flags

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Avenue of Flags this Memorial Day will have a new feature: a history walk with flags from all 50 states.

“The Avenue of Flags, to our knowledge, is the largest display of memorial flags in the entire United States,” said Ted Harless with the Sons of the American Revolution. “So here in Lake Charles, we have the largest display of memorial casket flags in America.”

That’s why organizers are excited about the addition of 27 historical U-S flags along with flags from all 50 states.

“Visit Lake Charles just gave us a second 10,000 dollar grant for the history walk,” said Harless.

“We have these signs and they have a QR code on them,” said Kambree Malone, a Scout whose Eagle project includes the walk. “You’ll scan the QR code and that takes you to a website. The idea behind the website is one, you will get a bunch of information, not just seeing flags. But it would also let you enjoy it year round.”

“Originally, I just came and set up the flags. But now I’ve become a part of the Avenue of Flags family. It’s wonderful how much they do and how much work goes into it. I never realized how much work went into it. It’s just wonderful to see it all together.”

“Her vision of a history walk just blossomed into this walk of history where you can see all 50 state flags in one place,” said Harless.

And what started as 50 casket flags 39 years ago has now grown to 1139, all representing military veterans.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery before 6 a.m. to help set-up the flags. They’ll be on display until 4 p.m. A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Harless at 337-436-8940.

