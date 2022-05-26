Higgins reintroduces two bills he says will strengthen school safety standards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins is reintroducing two bills he says will strengthen school safety standards.

The School Resource Officer Assessment Act “directs the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of Education to gather data regarding the number and deployment status of school resource officers across the country,” according to Higgins’ office.

The School Watch and Tactics (SWAT) Act “would establish national training standards for school resource officers, including active shooter response and other best practices to safeguard America’s schools.”

“One basically establishes a study to determine what are the best practices across the country for training standards for school resource officers and the other bill looks at what it would take to establish a special designation for tactical school resource officer that would combine the skills of a school resource officer and the skills of a tactical police officer, which are very different,” Higgins told KPLC, while speaking in Lake Charles Thursday. “That was my way of introducing a law enforcement solution into the legislative realm of Washington, D.C. They got a little traction in 2017. In 2018, one of the bills was passed by the house, then ignored by the senate. So, here we are two congresses later, we have the same problems as a nation. My solutions still exist.”

Higgins’ announcement comes days after an 18-year-old gunman burst into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

