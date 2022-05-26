50/50 Thursdays
First look: Tyrann Mathieu practicing in black and gold

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyrann Mathieu suited up for OTA practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. It’s our first time seeing the St. Aug grad rock the black and gold jersey in action.

The Saints said his jersey number 32 is not finalized yet. Numbers don’t have to be finalized until after final roster cuts.

