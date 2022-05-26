FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start for our Thursday, sunshine returns to end the week

Rain chances are on the way down as sunshine returns (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances are on the way down and the chances for plenty of sunshine are quickly rising as our cold front has passed through and now we will focus on high pressure moving in. Temperatures are off to a cooler start for our Thursday morning and these cooler starts will continue to sticks around for a few days as lower humidity arrives. Drier conditions will arrive for the next several days including the weekend, which will allow any weekend plans to go on without any issues.

We'll see plenty of sunshine ahead as temperatures warm into the upper 80's (KPLC)

As you head out the door this morning you may want a light jacket as temperatures have fallen into the lower 60′s for most locations and even a few upper 50′s inland thanks to drier air move in and keeping things nice and quiet. There could be a few clouds to start the day, but sunshine will be breaking out for the afternoon and set us up with a beautiful day ahead. Lower humidity has arrived and that will make it feel fairly comfortable throughout the afternoon despite the fact we will warm into the middle and upper 80′s for highs. Rain chances will be much lower today and that will continue as we head into the next several days as high pressure will begin to set up camp right over us. Temperatures will fall once again as we head into the evening and overnight hours as many areas can expect lows to be back into the lower and middle 60′s come Friday morning.

We'll see nicer weather arriving for Friday and the weekend (KPLC)

One positive thing is that sunshine and drier weather will be around just in time for the end of the week and weekend, and with a few events going on this weekend it will be the perfect time to head out and enjoy. Friday will be a similar day to today as highs will be back into the upper 80′s close to 90 and with the lower humidity remaining in place as winds stay out of the northerly direction. High pressure will build overhead heading into Saturday, which will lighten are winds just a little before they turn out of the east and southeast for the Sunday time frame. Each afternoon will slowly warm a few degrees with lower 90′s returning for Sunday so it may be the perfect day to head out and enjoy the pool or lake as sunshine remains abundant. Not much change is expected as we head into Memorial Day on Monday as sunshine will continue to stick around with just a few clouds passing by from time to time. Some slight changes will be noticed in the form of more moisture with the mugginess returning for the afternoons.

High pressure is going to move in for the weekend and early next week (KPLC)

Through next week the overall pattern remains fairly dry with no major issues, but a more summer like pattern will take shape with hot and humid afternoons with a few isolated storms. That will arrive for Tuesday as we see temperatures staying steady in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for much of next week with a few isolated storms popping up for the afternoon. Rain chances overall will remain fairly low according to the latest model guidance and will be something we monitor closely. For now enjoy the wonderful weather ahead and lower humidity.

Even with some rain these last few days we are still in a drought for much of the area (KPLC)

