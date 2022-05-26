50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Final episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ airs Thursday

In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a...
In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank, Calif. The program won outstanding entertainment talk show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 19 seasons and 64 daytime Emmy awards, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is saying goodbye.

Thursday will be the final show.

DeGeneres said, “As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

But her next challenge is still up in the air. She might just relax for a bit, though DeGeneres herself admitted that’s not her style.

The stand-up comedian turned actress was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay in 1997. A few years later, she started “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

There have been some bumps along the way, including reports last summer of a toxic work environment.

But DeGeneres said the drama isn’t why she’s ending the show, calling her staff her “family and best friends.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
This combination photo shows the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for...
CEO pay rose 17% in 2021 as profits soared; workers trailed
Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe