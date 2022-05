DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder will be holding “Movies in the Park” at West Park on Friday, May 27, 2022.

This week’s movie will be Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.”

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

West Park is located at 415 Park Rd, DeRidder, LA 70634.

🎥 The third installment of the City of #DeRidder's "Movies in the Park" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 at West Park. The movie "Jungle Cruise" will be shown. Don’t forget a lawn chair or blanket! Posted by City of DeRidder - City Hall on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.