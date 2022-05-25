50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Youth hunter license changes taking effect on June 1

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On June 1, 2022, hunters 17 years old and younger who are actively harvesting deer or turkey, lottery hunting, or trapping will be required to have a Youth Hunting license or a lifetime license.

Youths who are spectating or not actively hunting, or who are hunting game animals besides deer or turkey, will not be required to have a license.

You can find a detailed explanation of the changes in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries video below:

Conservation Minutes - Upcoming Changes to Youth Hunting License Requirements

Questions about the upcoming changes to the youth hunting license fee structure? Watch this brief video to learn about the regulation/fee changes that will take effect on June 1 in regards to the youth hunting license.

Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Lake Charles and Crowley chefs chosen for 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lake Charles and Crowley chefs chosen for 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Boil advisory issued for Oakdale
Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain possible today, turning drier to end week
Fort Polk to hold “Freedom Fest” 2022 on June 11
Fort Polk to hold “Freedom Fest” 2022 on June 11
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: Why are my life insurance premiums higher than what I was quoted?