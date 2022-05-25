50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May. 24, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 24, 2022.

Ivy Lee Kershaw, 51, Sulphur: Partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug; must have reflectors on bicycles; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dylan Cole Painter, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

John Eric Carrier, 40, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Jerrid Lee Mills, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 26, Westlake: Revocation of parole.

Edmond Jevante Thorne, 29, Lake Charles: Must signal while turning; possession of stolen firearms; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Emma Clark Ward, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Russell Craig Perkins, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Destiny Janae Ann Jordan, 20, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Jodi Richelle Moen, 21, Westlake: Cruelty to juveniles.

