“Summertime Drive” for the Sulphur Senior Center on May 26
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Federal Bank of Louisiana will be holding a drive for the Sulphur Senior Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
50 donors at each branch will also receive a free Kona Ice.
The drive will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- 2250 Maplewood Dr.
- 2940 Ruth St
Items Requested
- Adult Diapers
- Cleaning Supplies
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo and Conditioner
- Soap
- Non-Perishable Food Items
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Detergent
- Dish Soap
- Underwear
- Socks
- T-Shirts for Men and Women
- Reusable Bags
You can also donate online through their Amazon wish list HERE.
