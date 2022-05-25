50/50 Thursdays
“Summertime Drive” for the Sulphur Senior Center on May 26(First Federal Bank of Louisiana)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Federal Bank of Louisiana will be holding a drive for the Sulphur Senior Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

50 donors at each branch will also receive a free Kona Ice.

The drive will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  • 2250 Maplewood Dr.
  • 2940 Ruth St

Items Requested

  • Adult Diapers
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Soap
  • Non-Perishable Food Items
  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Detergent
  • Dish Soap
  • Underwear
  • Socks
  • T-Shirts for Men and Women
  • Reusable Bags

You can also donate online through their Amazon wish list HERE.

