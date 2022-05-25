“Summertime Drive” for the Sulphur Senior Center on May 26

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Federal Bank of Louisiana will be holding a drive for the Sulphur Senior Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

50 donors at each branch will also receive a free Kona Ice.

The drive will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

2250 Maplewood Dr.

2940 Ruth St

Items Requested

Adult Diapers

Cleaning Supplies

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo and Conditioner

Soap

Non-Perishable Food Items

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Detergent

Dish Soap

Underwear

Socks

T-Shirts for Men and Women

Reusable Bags

You can also donate online through their Amazon wish list HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.