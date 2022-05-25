Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The vehicle in which Jesse Harmon was a passenger when she was killed Saturday was traveling “well in excess” of the posted speed limit moments before the crash, according to Sulphur police.

Harmon, 18, died shortly after she graduated from Sulphur High School.

Jesse Harmon (KPLC)

Major Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department, said the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta, in which Harmon was a front seat passenger, was traveling east on Cypress Street just after 2 p.m. when a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry attempted to turn south onto Kent Street.

“The Volkswagen scraped the front driver corner of the Camry, causing it to lose control and strike a utility pole,“ Gully said. “Further investigation revealed evidence that the Volkswagen was travelling well in excess of the posted 40 miles per hour speed limit on Cypress Street just seconds before the crash occurred.”

Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene, Gully said. The driver of the Jetta suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital. The backseat passenger sustained minor injuries. None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, he said.

Gully said impairment is not suspected, although standard toxicology samples were taken from each driver.

No citations have been issued at this time, Gully said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officer AJ Powell is the lead investigator.

