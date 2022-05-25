50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The vehicle in which Jesse Harmon was a passenger when she was killed Saturday was traveling “well in excess” of the posted speed limit moments before the crash, according to Sulphur police.

Harmon, 18, died shortly after she graduated from Sulphur High School.

Jesse Harmon
Jesse Harmon(KPLC)

Major Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department, said the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta, in which Harmon was a front seat passenger, was traveling east on Cypress Street just after 2 p.m. when a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry attempted to turn south onto Kent Street.

“The Volkswagen scraped the front driver corner of the Camry, causing it to lose control and strike a utility pole,“ Gully said. “Further investigation revealed evidence that the Volkswagen was travelling well in excess of the posted 40 miles per hour speed limit on Cypress Street just seconds before the crash occurred.”

Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene, Gully said. The driver of the Jetta suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital. The backseat passenger sustained minor injuries. None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, he said.

Gully said impairment is not suspected, although standard toxicology samples were taken from each driver.

No citations have been issued at this time, Gully said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officer AJ Powell is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Landmark of Lake Charles honors Veterans
Memorial Day prep
Drier air on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated evening storms possible; sunny days on the return
Sulphur police: Bicyclist struck when they pulled out in front of car
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says