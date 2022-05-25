50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDHEIM, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish deputy was shot and wounded by an armed 13-year-old burglary suspect, Sheriff Randy Smith said early Wednesday (May 25). The agency said the young suspect is in custody.

Smith told Fox 8 that Deputy Kenneth Doby was shot as he and another deputy wrestled the suspect to the ground on the side of a road, after spotting him walking away from Backroads Mercantile, a grocery store near the intersection of state highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim that had been burglarized around 3 a.m.

While effecting the arrest, Doby was shot once, “beneath the back of his bullet-proof vest,” Smith said. The four-year veteran of the St. Tammany agency continued assisting his partner with handcuffing the teen even after being shot, then was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington for emergency treatment.

“Right now, it looks like he’s going to have a full recovery,” Smith said. “We’re very lucky. ... We’re just thankful he’s going to be OK, because it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded Wednesday when shot by a 13-year-old armed burglary suspect.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

Doby joined the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2018, Smith said, after starting his law enforcement career in the sheriff’s offices of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

With St. Tammany, Doby was named “Deputy of the Quarter” in January 2020. A social media post said Doby “comes to work enthusiastic and demonstrates an exemplary work ethic. He faithfully handles his calls for service and is always willing to assist a teammate if needed. ... His supervisors said he is the epitome of the definition of ‘hustle,’ and he understands and appreciates a team concept and seeks out the advice from experienced deputies.”

The post also mentioned Doby had an unspecified military background, which the agency said “has played a significant role in contributing to his polite, professional manner when interacting with citizens.”

Caption

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain possible today, turning drier to end week
“Summertime Drive” for the Sulphur Senior Center on May 26
“Summertime Drive” for the Sulphur Senior Center on May 26
Sunrise Interview - SOWELA Machine Tool Program
Sunrise Interview - SOWELA Machine Tool Program
Graduating seniors can cash in on a dozen free doughnuts May 25.
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2022 with free doughnuts on May 25