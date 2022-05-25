50/50 Thursdays
Rep. Julia Letlow reacts to increased calls for gun control following Uvalde shooting

Congresswoman Julia Letlow
Congresswoman Julia Letlow(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow is reacting to an increased call for gun control following a mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I think we all need to come together,” Letlow told KNOE. “As a mom, a former educator myself, I am absolutely heartbroken over what the parents are going through and what they will continue to go through.”

The first-term Republican said she wouldn’t commit to any new gun control measures, including enhanced background checks or a ban on high-capacity magazines and assault rifles.

“I am absolutely an advocate of the Second Amendment,” explained Letlow after an event in Monroe on May 25. “Again, I’m willing to talk with my colleagues to see what we can do to protect our children.”

Letlow did say she would support a measure to ensure there’s an online database outlining best practices for school safety. The measure would also provide districts with information on obtaining funding for school safety enhancements.

“It helps schools actually put a plan together,” said Letlow. “They already have the framework. This is already legislation that is out there. We just need to get it out to the schools and educate them that this is here. There is a blueprint on how to protect yourself.”

Letlow adds to reduce violence in schools, Congress should make an investment in mental health resources for students.

“Anything that we can do to provide mental health for our youth,” said Letlow. “For people who are struggling with mental health, those resources need to be there, and I am a huge proponent of that.”

Letlow adds arming teachers and having police officers in schools is a conversation that needs to be had.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

