Matthew McConaughey reacts to school shooting in hometown of Uvalde

He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an "epidemic" of mass shootings.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his social media accounts. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

Posted by Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

