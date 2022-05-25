50/50 Thursdays
John Stine Road construction to be completed by end of June

By Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After several delays due to lack of labor, the COVID-19 pandemic and weather conditions, Westlake Mayor Dan Racca said by next month construction on John Stine Road will finally be completed.

But while locals are still looking forward to the finishing touches of the sewers and three lane roads, the safety of pedestrians that are on foot due to the speed of passing cars and traffic has become a concern.

“The improvements are nice and will be nice when they’re done but I would just like to see the traffic go the speed limit that’s what I would like,” Westlake resident CC Guillory said.

Guillory said this is a concern since Westlake Highschool is minutes away.

“What I did was we have a new city police station and I went and talked to them and they said they would try to set up something, I think its because of the school and school letting out, I think we see a lot more children riding their bicycles and the traffic really concerns me about that,” Guillory said.

