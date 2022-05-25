Deadline to apply for Lake Charles Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program is May 27

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “In the middle of our search and plea for additional federal aid, we as a city decided we weren’t just going to sit on our hands and wait for supplemental disaster aid, which literally takes an act of congress to receive. So we approached the state of Louisiana and asked is there something we can do, some smaller program we can do to at least get something started. And we were successful,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

This program is called the Lake Charles Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program and is bringing 11.3 million dollars in combined federal, state, and local funds to repair houses within city limits.

“Our goal is to help at least 130 homes get rehabilitated. And we have had to date, over 1600 applicants...which just shows you the need is out there,” Hunter said. Mayor Nic Hunter encourages everyone to apply not just for this program, but the federal program available through Restore Louisiana as well.

The last day to sign up for the Lake Charles Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program is Friday, May 27th.

You can find the website for the recovery program HERE and the website for Restore Louisiana HERE.

