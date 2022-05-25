50/50 Thursdays
Fort Polk to hold “Freedom Fest” 2022 on June 11

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fort Polk, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk will be hosting Freedom Fest featuring Jason Derulo and Kylie Morgan on June 11, 2022.

Attendees will need to pre-register for a visitor’s pass HERE prior to the event. Once you fill out the form you will need to pick up your pass at the Fort Polk visitor’s center by June 10.

Those who attend the event will need to park at Honor Field for $10 (cash only). You will then be transported to the event from there.

Freedom Fest will feature fireworks, food vendors, static displays, and a salute to the nation.

Because the event is being held on Fort Polk grounds there are some health, safety, and security guidelines attendees will need to be aware of:

  • Personal belongings are subject to search at the event entry point.
  • No backpacks.
  • Coolers and similar containers are NOT allowed. 
  • Outside food and drink are not permitted inside the gates. Refreshments and food are available for purchase.
  • Alcoholic beverages are served only to patrons 21+ and displaying alcohol wristbands. You can receive a wristband at a designated area. 
  • No weapons are permitted. (Includes small knives, leatherman tools, etc.)
  • No cannabis or recreational drugs are permitted.
  • No pets (except service animals), glass, fireworks, or Frisbees.
  • Unruly behavior will not be tolerated.
  • Military Police will staff the event to maintain safety and security.

