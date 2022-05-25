FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms end this evening, but quicky return early Wednesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a couple of rounds of strong storms moved through Southwest Louisiana today, the heaviest rain and storms are now ending, but don’t let your guard down as more is on the way overnight.

Our next round of storms will be arriving early tomorrow morning, likely before sunrise, so make sure to tune in to 7News Sunrise beginning at 4:30 AM for the latest.

As was the case today, a few storms could be severe with strong damaging wind gusts and hail will also be a possibility. The worst of the storms will be during the morning with improvind weather by afternoon and evening.

After tomorrow the forecast clears out through Memorial Day.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.