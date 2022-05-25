FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated evening storms possible; sunny days on the return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the front moving through, a couple isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening before midnight, but everyone won’t see rain.

Once the front moves through, winds turn out of the northwest, drying out the air and sending temperatures down into the lower 60s overnight.

A long stretch of sunny days return and the best part will be the drop in humidity through the start of the weekend, keeping lows at night into the 60s and the afternoon highs also won’t feel all that bad!

Memorial Day weekend will feature sunshine with highs near 90 and lows back in the 70s. A slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms returns by Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

