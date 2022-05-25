FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain possible today, turning drier to end week

We'll see the potential for heavy rain in a short time leading to some flooding (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Things have remained calm through the overnight after our showers and storms last evening, but we will be watching for scattered showers and storms to return through the morning hours. Heavy downpours will be the primary concern this morning as the highest of rain rates could cause the potential for flooding in a few locations. A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area until Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. and we’ll be watching for problem areas over the next 24 hours.

Make sure to have the rain gear handy heading out the door (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as widespread showers and storms will be arriving for the morning commute and then departing by early afternoon. The severe threat remains low though, which is good news but the possibility of strong gusty winds will be possible with any of the storms that move through. Temperatures are off to a mild start as well with most locations sitting in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s and with the extra cloud cover around this afternoon it will hold our temperatures much cooler. High temperatures this afternoon only look to reach the middle to upper 70′s thanks to the clouds and storms this morning with limited sunshine around for the afternoon. Rain chances will slowly diminish through the afternoon and evening, but models are hinting at the chance for a few additional storms into the first half of the overnight. That will be something we have to watch closely as we move into the next few hours as to how they trend with the passage of the cold front.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast (KPLC)

Rain chances will be out of the picture as we head into Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds arriving to start the day as temperatures will fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Drier air will funnel in and keep things on the quiet side for Thursday afternoon with sunshine helping to warm us into the middle 80′s and that will be the start of a warming trend as we head into Memorial Day Weekend. Sunshine remains the common theme for our Friday as well with high pressure setting up camp over the area and that will last into the weekend as well with sunshine and highs back into the upper 80′s to near 90. If you have any plans for the weekend or Memorial Day itself the weather will be just fine with no issues in terms of weather. Moisture will begin to return as high pressure drifts to the east and that will bring back our southerly winds and the mugginess.

Rain totals remain on the higher side (KPLC)

High pressure keeps things nice and quiet for Memorial Day (KPLC)

Much of next week looks to stay dry as well with just a slim chance of a few passing showers or storms through the middle of the week. Highs will stay steady in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with plenty of sunshine. Just make sure to keep an eye on the radar as you head out this morning with heavy downpours passing through from time to time. Sunshine will return for the end of the week and temperatures will be climbing once the front passes.

Temperatures remaining above average (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.