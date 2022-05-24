50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Zachary High 4-star QB Eli Holstein commits to Tide

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary High School quarterback Eli Holstein has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide for the class of 2023. Holstein announced the commitment via Twitter on Tuesday, May 24. He previously committed to Texas A&M back in June 2021 before de-committing from the Aggies in March 2022.

According to 247Sports, Holstein is rated as a four-star and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, and the No. 2 quarterback behind Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning.

Nationally Holstein is rated as the No. 54 overall player and the No. 8 quarterback in the nation. He recently led the Broncos to the 5A State Championship and a 15-0 record.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback finished the 2021 season with 3,228 yards passing and 30 touchdowns while adding 518 yards rushing and 14 more touchdowns. He was named the 2021 MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

McNeese softball downed Notre Dame, 11-1, in the opening round of the Evanston Regional.
The future is bright for McNeese softball
Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) shoots the ball in the second half of a WNBA...
Minnesota Lynx to retire LSU legend Seimone Augustus number 33
F
McNeese, Southeastern renew rivalry in Southland Championship Series
McNeese Baseball Walks off for the second night in a row
McNeese, Southeastern renew rivalry in Southland Championship Series
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Year, 3 Tigers land on All-SEC Teams